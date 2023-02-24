Submit Release
Macao’s composite interest rates – 4th Quarter 2022

MACAU, February 24 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally increased in the fourth quarter of 2022.

At end-2022, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD rose 65 basis points and 110 basis points, from 0.88% and 1.71% at end-September 2022 to 1.53% and 2.81% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information about the composite interest rates of Macao is available in the latest time series.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series

