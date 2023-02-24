The 42nd Macao Green Week – “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together”

MACAU, February 24 - Organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the 42nd Macao Green Week will take place between 18 and 26 March, during which more than 30 sessions of activities will be organised to introduce local green facilities, ecological resources and the current state of conservation. Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the environmental greening activities and take care of natural ecological resources with joint efforts.

The theme of this Macao Green Week is “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together”. Adhering to the concept of “World Forest Day”, a number of tree planting activities and public experiential activities will be organised for the public to know about the green space resources in Macao, the challenges in tree maintenance, the achievements in the area of ecological conservation, etc. The functions and daily work of departments involved in greening will be introduced to expose the public to more work in conservation of nature.

The opening ceremony will be held on 18 March at 3:00 p.m. in Avenida da Praia, Taipa, with carnival activities including a number of themed booths and game booths to introduce local indigenous tree species, ancient and valuable trees, wetlands, reptiles, lotus planting, and waste wood recycling, as well as activities such as workshops and plant distribution, bringing various greening and conservation information to the public. The carnival activities will take place on 18 and 19 March, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The “Walking and Tree Planting Activity of the 42nd Macao Green Week” will be held in the Seac Pai Van Park on 26 March for the public and groups to plant seedlings together. In addition, six plant distribution activities will be held in various districts of Macao. Members of the public are welcome to participate in the activities and bring the plants home.

More than 30 sessions of experiential activities will be held during the Green Week for local schools, groups or individuals. A number of new activities have been added this year, such as the “Knowing about Nature Campus Talk”, where speakers visit schools and introduce the conservation of giant pandas and wild animals. The activities are open for registration from 1 to 8 March.

This year’s activities are co-organised by União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, Macao Federation of Trade Unions, The Women’s General Association of Macau, Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau and Macao Youth Federation. Organisations including the Forestry Administration of Guangdong Province, Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Macao Science Center, University of Saint Joseph, Associação de Juventude San Ngai de Macau and Macau Modern System Agriculture Association are invited to jointly promote important messages to the public, such as protecting nature and caring for the ecological environment.

For information about the activities of the 42nd Macao Green Week and how to register, please browse the website of the “42nd Macao Green Week” https://nature.iam.gov.mo/greenweek2023 or the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo, or call 2833 7676 and 2888 0087 for enquiries.