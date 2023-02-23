FTC Approves Final Orders Requiring Two Glass Container Manufacturers to Drop Noncompete Restrictions That They Imposed on Workers

Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission finalized consent orders settling charges that two glass container manufacturers, O-I Glass, Inc. and Ardagh Group S.A. illegally imposed noncompete restrictions on workers across a variety of positions.

The consent orders against O-I Glass and Ardagh place a number of requirements and restrictions on the companies, including a provision that prohibits them from enforcing, threatening to enforce, or imposing noncompetes against any relevant employees.

The Commission vote to approve each final order was 3-1, with Commissioner Christine S. Wilson dissenting.