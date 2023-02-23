Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,081 in the last 365 days.

FTC Approves Final Orders Requiring Two Glass Container Manufacturers to Drop Noncompete Restrictions That They Imposed on Workers

Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission finalized consent orders settling charges that two glass container manufacturers, O-I Glass, Inc. and Ardagh Group S.A. illegally imposed noncompete restrictions on workers across a variety of positions.

The consent orders against O-I Glass and Ardagh place a number of requirements and restrictions on the companies, including a provision that prohibits them from enforcing, threatening to enforce, or imposing noncompetes against any relevant employees. 

The Commission vote to approve each final order was 3-1, with Commissioner Christine S. Wilson dissenting.

You just read:

FTC Approves Final Orders Requiring Two Glass Container Manufacturers to Drop Noncompete Restrictions That They Imposed on Workers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.