Global Water Scooter Market Report 2023-2028: A $2.7 Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

Water Scooter Market Research & Forecast Report 2023-028

The global water scooter market size reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Water Scooter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," The global water scooter market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.Market Overview:Water storage systems refer to a system that is designed to collect and store water. They are manufactured from various materials, such as plastic, steel, concrete, and fiberglass. They assist in reducing the demand for freshwater sources and provide a reliable source of water for several uses. They are utilized in hydraulic fracture storage and collection, onsite water and wastewater collection, potable water storage systems, and fire suppression reserves and storage.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-scooter-market/requestsample Water Scooter Market Trends and Drivers:Presently, the rising awareness among consumers about water scarcity around the world represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for water storage systems due to the rising oil and gas activities is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, governing agencies of various countries are implementing several rules and regulations for water conservation and consumption, which is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for water storage systems as a backup in several situations, such as water supply failure and emergency fire protection, is offering a lucrative growth opportunity to industry players. Furthermore, the increasing demand for clean drinking water in commercial buildings, such as hotels, restaurants, schools, warehouses, shops, and malls, is supporting the growth of the market.Water Scooter Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Bombardier Recreational Products IncDive Xtras Inc.DivertugKawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.Nellis Engineering Inc.SubGravitySuex SrlTorpedo Inc.TUSA Inc.Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, vehicle type, propulsion type, application.Breakup by Vehicle Type:Under WaterWater SurfaceBreakup by Propulsion Type:Fuel OperatedBattery OperatedBreakup by Application:PersonalCommercialMilitaryBreakup by Region:North AmericaAsia-PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaAsk Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3lhlJH5 Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2017-2022)Market Outlook (2023-2028)Porter's Five Forces AnalysisMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisValue ChainComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.