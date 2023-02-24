Global Temporary Shelters Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the temporary shelters market. As per TBRC’s temporary shelters market forecast, the global temporary shelters market size is expected to grow to $54.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The growth in the temporary shelters market is due to the increase in government funds for temporary housing. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest temporary shelters market share. Major players in the temporary shelters market include The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, UNICEF, The Emergency Food and Shelter Program, ShelterBox.

Trending Temporary Shelters Market Trend

Per The Business Research Company’s temporary shelters industry report, strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the temporary shelters market. Major players are entering into partnership to expand their market and leverage each other’s resources.

Temporary Shelters Market Segments

• By Type: Homeless Shelter, Emergency Shelter

• By Size: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Personnel, Vehicle Mounted, Medical Facility Base, Aircraft Base, Command Post, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global temporary shelters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A temporary shelter is a temporary structure that protects a person experiencing homelessness. Temporary shelters help homeless to build their way back to a normal life. Many of these shelters are site and consumer-specific which creates a customized way of living.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

