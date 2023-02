E-Axle Market Size to Reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028 | Global Industry Report

E-axle Market Research & Forecast Report 2023-2028

The global E-axle market size reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “E-Axle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global E-axle market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during 2023-2028.Market Overview:An electric axle (e-axle) represents an electro-mechanical propulsion system integrated into an axle network of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to supply power for turning the wheels. It is manufactured using high-strength and lightweight metal, such as aluminum, and includes shafts, pinions, bearings, and gearing components. E-axle combines electric motors, power electronics, and transmission into a suitable compact system, which reduces complexity and makes it possible to customize torque, power, and installation space according to the requirements of the end users. As a result, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) rely on e-axle solutions to make proper use of the internal volume of vehicles for added passenger space, battery capacity, and other features.Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-axle-market/requestsample E-Axle Market Trends and Drivers:The extensive usage of hybrid electric cars (HEVs), commercial vehicles, and trucks, on account of the emerging trend of urbanization, the inflating income levels, and the expanding trade activities, is among the primary factors driving the e-axle market. Besides this, the increasing awareness in individuals toward the harmful effects of fossil fuel-based vehicles on the global climate and human health is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for e-axles, as they aid in improving energy efficiency and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance and support high-performance scalability for various automobile applications, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to ban the sales of fossil fuel passenger cars to reduce vehicle-based carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are developing advanced products equipped with high-strength casings that can accommodate increased torque and input speeds, which is anticipated to propel the e-axle market over the forecasted period.E-Axle Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.AVL List GmbHAxletech International (Meritor Inc)Borgwarner IncContinental AGDana IncorporatedGKN Plc (Melrose Industries)Nidec CorporationRobert Bosch GmbHSchaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KGZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung).The report has segmented the market based on component type, vehicle type and drive type.Breakup by Component Type:Combining MotorsPower ElectronicsTransmissionOthersBreakup by Vehicle Type:ICE VehiclesPassenger VehicleCommercial VehicleElectric VehicleBreakup by Drive Type:Forward Wheel DriveRear Wheel DriveAll Wheel DriveBreakup by Region:North AmericaAsia-PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaAsk Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3IUPCV4 If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Top Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount):Automotive Filters Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/615618079/automotive-filters-market-to-hit-us-27-6-billion-by-2027-global-industry-report-by-imarc-group Off-the-Road Tire Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/615619597/global-off-the-road-tire-market-to-hit-us-37-9-billion-by-2027-industry-analysis-by-imarcgroup Electric Truck Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601394278/electric-truck-market-estimated-to-grow-at-30-15-rate-to-reach-us-1923-2-million-by-2027-exclusive-report-by-imarc Pickup Truck Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/617976137/pickup-truck-market-us-238-6-billion-by-2028-with-2-6-cagr-imarc-group Telehandler Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/600715617/telehandler-market-share-2022-driven-by-introduction-of-electric-variants Two-Wheeler Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/617973590/with-7-00-cagr-two-wheeler-market-size-worth-us-181-6-billion-by-2028-imarc-group About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.