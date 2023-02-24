E-Axle Market Size to Reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028 | Global Industry Report
The global E-axle market size reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during 2023-2028.NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “E-Axle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global E-axle market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during 2023-2028.
Market Overview:
An electric axle (e-axle) represents an electro-mechanical propulsion system integrated into an axle network of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to supply power for turning the wheels. It is manufactured using high-strength and lightweight metal, such as aluminum, and includes shafts, pinions, bearings, and gearing components. E-axle combines electric motors, power electronics, and transmission into a suitable compact system, which reduces complexity and makes it possible to customize torque, power, and installation space according to the requirements of the end users. As a result, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) rely on e-axle solutions to make proper use of the internal volume of vehicles for added passenger space, battery capacity, and other features.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-axle-market/requestsample
E-Axle Market Trends and Drivers:
The extensive usage of hybrid electric cars (HEVs), commercial vehicles, and trucks, on account of the emerging trend of urbanization, the inflating income levels, and the expanding trade activities, is among the primary factors driving the e-axle market. Besides this, the increasing awareness in individuals toward the harmful effects of fossil fuel-based vehicles on the global climate and human health is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for e-axles, as they aid in improving energy efficiency and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance and support high-performance scalability for various automobile applications, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to ban the sales of fossil fuel passenger cars to reduce vehicle-based carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are developing advanced products equipped with high-strength casings that can accommodate increased torque and input speeds, which is anticipated to propel the e-axle market over the forecasted period.
E-Axle Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
AVL List GmbH
Axletech International (Meritor Inc)
Borgwarner Inc
Continental AG
Dana Incorporated
GKN Plc (Melrose Industries)
Nidec Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung).
The report has segmented the market based on component type, vehicle type and drive type.
Breakup by Component Type:
Combining Motors
Power Electronics
Transmission
Others
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
ICE Vehicles
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Electric Vehicle
Breakup by Drive Type:
Forward Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
All Wheel Drive
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3IUPCV4
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Top Trending Reports (Book Now with 10% Discount):
Automotive Filters Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/615618079/automotive-filters-market-to-hit-us-27-6-billion-by-2027-global-industry-report-by-imarc-group
Off-the-Road Tire Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/615619597/global-off-the-road-tire-market-to-hit-us-37-9-billion-by-2027-industry-analysis-by-imarcgroup
Electric Truck Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/601394278/electric-truck-market-estimated-to-grow-at-30-15-rate-to-reach-us-1923-2-million-by-2027-exclusive-report-by-imarc
Pickup Truck Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/617976137/pickup-truck-market-us-238-6-billion-by-2028-with-2-6-cagr-imarc-group
Telehandler Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/600715617/telehandler-market-share-2022-driven-by-introduction-of-electric-variants
Two-Wheeler Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/617973590/with-7-00-cagr-two-wheeler-market-size-worth-us-181-6-billion-by-2028-imarc-group
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
Sales@imarcgroup.com