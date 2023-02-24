Laptops Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Laptops Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Laptops Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the laptops market. As per TBRC’s laptops market forecast, the global laptops market size is expected to grow to $156.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth in the laptops market is due to the growing internet penetration. North America region is expected to hold the largest laptops global market share. Major players in the laptops global market include Dell, The Hewlett-Packard Company, AsusTek Computer Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd..

Trending Laptops Market Trend

Major companies operating in the laptop industry are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions for laptops.

Laptops Market Segments

• By Type: Ultrabook, Netbook, Notebook, Other Types

• By End-Use: Personal, Business, Gaming

• By Laptop Screen Size: More than 17", 15.0" to 16.9", 13" to 14.9"

• By Geography: The global laptops market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A laptop, sometimes called a notebook computer by manufacturers, is a battery- or AC-powered personal computer typically smaller than a briefcase that can be easily transported and conveniently used in temporary spaces such as airplanes, libraries, meetings, and temporary offices.

Laptops Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Laptops Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laptops global market characteristics, laptops global market size, drivers and laptops global market scope, laptops global market trends, laptops market major players, laptops market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and laptops global market growth across geographies.



