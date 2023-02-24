Insurance Broker Market Size Expected To Reach $130 Billion By 2027

Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Insurance Broker Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the insurance broker market. As per TBRC’s insurance broker market forecast, the global insurance brokers market is expected to grow to $130.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The increasing demand for insurance policies is expected to fuel the growth of the insurance brokers market over the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest insurance broker market share. Major players in the insurance broker market include Aon PLC., Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., BB&T Corp., Brown & Brown Insurance Inc., HUB International Ltd., Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Trending Insurance Broker Market Trend

The integration of AI in the insurance sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the insurance brokers market. The combined power of AI and human creativity enables the Intelligent Broker, an automation programme for the insurance industry. Brokers will be able to resolve complicated obstacles, produce innovative products and services, and join or build new markets. In addition to this, AI in the insurance industry will improve customer service and prevent customers from fraud. In 2021, 60% of the insurance companies are targeting AI to be used in decision making and to reduce manual input, which has doubled in the last two years.

Insurance Broker Market Segments

• By Type: Life Insurance, General Insurance, Health Insurance, Other Types

• By Mode: Offline, Online

• By End User: Corporate, Individual

• By Geography: The global insurance broker market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An insurance broker is a person who is authorized to sell insurance and frequently collaborates with numerous insurance providers to provide customers with a range of products.

Insurance Broker Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Insurance Broker Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insurance broker market statistics, insurance broker market analysis and insights on insurance broker market size, drivers and trends, insurance broker global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and insurance broker global market growth across geographies. The insurance broker global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

