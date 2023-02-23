Submit Release
American Standard unveils new brand identity

VIETNAM, February 23 -  

HÀ NỘI — American Standard, one of the most iconic brands in sanitary ware and part of LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products has unveiled a new global brand identity.

The American Standard brand has grown phenomenally across the world. The new brand identity brings together brand nuances over time into a unified brand expression of empathy and closeness to consumers, together with a new brand claim of LIFE. LOVE. HOME.

The new American Standard global brand identity renews its focus of improving homes around the world, while inspiring people to create homes that they will love every day.

Satoshi Konagai, Leader, LWT APAC said: “LIXIL is excited to launch the new American Standard global brand identity to the enthusiastic response of consumers and the industry. In Asia Pacific, the brand has built a trusted following for its bathroom and kitchen solutions that are innovative, dependable and comfortable to use.”

The launch event also introduced the new American Standard Loven Collection, which is the first collection launch under the new brand identity. The Loven Collection is designed with a cohesive aesthetic, ensuring a polished and well put-together look for any bathroom. The collection’s full-sized features in a compact footprint is a perfect match for urban residential projects, such as condominiums.

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. — VNS

American Standard unveils new brand identity

