Ministry assists exporters in optimising foreign distribution channels

VIETNAM, February 24 -

HÀ NỘI — The distribution systems of foreign retailers have become an effective and sustainable export channel, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to support domestic firms to make the most of this channel, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải.

Speaking at a conference in Hà Nội on February 22 to seek ways to speed up the implementation of a project to promote Vietnamese businesses’ direct participation in foreign distribution channels until 2030, Hải said that since the first phase of the project was conducted in 2015, Vietnamese products have reached millions of consumers across the world through the networks.

In order to effectively implement the project, the MoIT will continue to work to expand the network of strategic partners of the project, especially foreign retailers who are now present in Việt Nam or show interest in the transition of the supply chain to the Vietnamese market, he said.

Hải added that the ministry will also coordinate with localities and trade associations to select key businesses to receive support from the project, while designing suitable policies to encourage exporters to directly export their products, helping them optimise cross-border e-commerce, and calling on banks to assist them in financial solutions.

The official said he hoped that foreign distributors and importers will continue to promote their roles as strategic partners of the project and help Vietnamese firms expand their export markets and join more deeply in the global supply chains.

Tạ Hoàng Linh, Director of the MoIT’s Europe-America Market Department, said that so far, 50 ministries, sectors and localities have submitted their action plans and coordination units to the ministry, showing their high awareness of the importance of this distribution channel.

Linh said that in 2023, the ministry plans to call for more distributors and importers, while organising training courses for local firms and conferences to connect them and foreign distributors.

Vietnamese goods’ weeks will also be held abroad to introduce Vietnamese products to consumers across the world, he said, adding that a database of Vietnamese reputable exporters and foreign distributors will also be built and published on the project’s website.

Linh revealed that Việt Nam International Sourcing 2023 will be organised within the project’s framework.

A representative from Thai-invested Central Retail Vietnam advised local enterprises to ensure their supply capacity and continuity in trade activities.

Nguyễn Thanh Huân, Vice Director of An Giang province’s Department of Industry and Trade, proposed the Europe-America Market Department and the Việt Nam Trade Office in France help the province to organise a conference to receive a French delegation to explore the partnership opportunities with their local peers.

An Giang businesses also hoped for assistance, guidance and consultancy from market, export, marketing and branding experts, Huân said. — VNS

Nearly 300 trade promotion events planned for this year

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has passed the National Programme on Trade Promotion and the National Brand Programme in 2023 with nearly 300 trade promotion events to be held this year in Việt Nam and abroad.

According to the ministry, this year, trade promotion is identified as one of the important and effective solutions to support Vietnamese businesses to develop production and the domestic market, and boost exports.

The newly-issued programmes will focus on connecting Vietnamese businesses to international buyers, promoting exports at prestigious international specialised fairs in key markets and potential new markets, and organise major international industry conferences in Việt Nam to promote export potential, export industry, and typical export products.

Hundreds of thousands of businesses are expected to participate and benefit from trade promotion activities. — VNS