Number of flights, passengers rise sharply in first two months

HÀ NỘI — The number of flights and passengers has skyrocketed in the first two months of this year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV).

The number of flights topped 78,800, up 62.3 per cent over the same period in 2022.

The passenger volume through airports reached 19.7 million between January and February, an increase of 91.5 per cent year-on-year. Of the figure, 4.7 million were foreigners, a year-on-year increase of nearly 2,000 per cent, while the number of domestic visitors saw an increase of 48 per cent.

Meanwhile, cargo reached 168,000 tonnes, a rise of 28.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Vietnamese airlines transported 9.8 million passengers and 42,500 tonnes of cargo, an increase of 91.9 per cent and a decline of 14.2 per cent, respectively.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has forecast that this year international passenger transport and domestic transport may reach 80 per cent and 95 per cent of 2019’s figures.

For Việt Nam, the domestic aviation market had fully recovered by the end of last year while the international market is gradually recovering and expected to have reached pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023, it said.

The IATA also predicts that Việt Nam's airports will handle a total of 80 million passengers and 1.4 million tonnes of cargo, up 45 per cent and 15 per cent year-on-year, respectively. — VNS