Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,004 in the last 365 days.

FPT acquires Intertec International’s IT services division

VIETNAM, February 24 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s leading technology firm, FPT, on February 23 announced its acquisition of Intertec International’s (Intertec) IT Services division to further strengthen its North American nearshore delivery capabilities. 

Following the success of an initial investment in Intertec in 2021, this majority investment enables FPT and Intertec to provide its customers with a seamless experience by leveraging both organizations' strengths. Intertec Engineering, which is the company’s Technical Services division focused on aerospace and government, will remain an independent entity.

This investment enables FPT to further address increasing demand for Agile software engineering and bridge the time zone difference. The Vietnamese IT firm will continue to leverage and build upon Intertec’s delivery centres and operational experience in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Mexico.  

“Each M&A deal bears good fruit to FPT. We expect this acquisition to resonate greatly with FPT's goal of expanding business operations globally, especially in English-speaking markets,” shared FPT’s chairman Trương Gia Bình.

“Seeing the synergies and success of our relationship with Intertec made this deal a natural next step,” said FPT Americas Chief Executive Officer Đặng Trần Phương. “We are committed to providing exceptional services to our customers and have listened to their needs for a mix of offshore, nearshore and onsite delivery models to help them realize their speed-to-market goals and provide 24/7 support.”

As an FPT company, Intertec customers will find a trusted partner providing greater scale and global delivery options through FPT’s extensive network of 27,000 employees in 29 countries. Customers will also have access to enhanced service offerings, including Data, Cloud, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Business Applications, Application Services, Managed Services, and more.  

“We have worked with FPT for several years and we look forward to taking our relationship to the next level,” said Intertec International’s CEO Rickard Hedeby. “By combining forces, we can provide greater value to our customers and expand career opportunities for our employees.”  — VNS

You just read:

FPT acquires Intertec International’s IT services division

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.