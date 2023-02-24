FPT acquires Intertec International’s IT services division

VIETNAM, February 24 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s leading technology firm, FPT, on February 23 announced its acquisition of Intertec International’s (Intertec) IT Services division to further strengthen its North American nearshore delivery capabilities.

Following the success of an initial investment in Intertec in 2021, this majority investment enables FPT and Intertec to provide its customers with a seamless experience by leveraging both organizations' strengths. Intertec Engineering, which is the company’s Technical Services division focused on aerospace and government, will remain an independent entity.

This investment enables FPT to further address increasing demand for Agile software engineering and bridge the time zone difference. The Vietnamese IT firm will continue to leverage and build upon Intertec’s delivery centres and operational experience in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Mexico.

“Each M&A deal bears good fruit to FPT. We expect this acquisition to resonate greatly with FPT's goal of expanding business operations globally, especially in English-speaking markets,” shared FPT’s chairman Trương Gia Bình.

“Seeing the synergies and success of our relationship with Intertec made this deal a natural next step,” said FPT Americas Chief Executive Officer Đặng Trần Phương. “We are committed to providing exceptional services to our customers and have listened to their needs for a mix of offshore, nearshore and onsite delivery models to help them realize their speed-to-market goals and provide 24/7 support.”

As an FPT company, Intertec customers will find a trusted partner providing greater scale and global delivery options through FPT’s extensive network of 27,000 employees in 29 countries. Customers will also have access to enhanced service offerings, including Data, Cloud, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Business Applications, Application Services, Managed Services, and more.

“We have worked with FPT for several years and we look forward to taking our relationship to the next level,” said Intertec International’s CEO Rickard Hedeby. “By combining forces, we can provide greater value to our customers and expand career opportunities for our employees.” — VNS