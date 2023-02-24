Derby Barracks / Bad Checks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A5000295
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/17/2023 @ 1707 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Irasburg
VIOLATION: Bad Checks
ACCUSED: Rolland Souliere Jr.
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VICTIM: Bob’s Quick Stop
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/17/2023 the Vermont State Police received a call from Bob’s Quick Stop in Irasburg who advised they received multiple bad checks from Rolland Souliere Jr. Troopers responded to Bob’s Quick Stop and investigation revealed Souliere wrote multiple bad checks. Souliere was issued a citation for bad checks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.