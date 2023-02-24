Derby Barracks / Bad Checks

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:23A5000295

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/17/2023 @ 1707 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Irasburg

VIOLATION: Bad Checks

ACCUSED: Rolland Souliere Jr.

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VICTIM: Bob’s Quick Stop

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/17/2023 the Vermont State Police received a call from Bob’s Quick Stop in Irasburg who advised they received multiple bad checks from Rolland Souliere Jr. Troopers responded to Bob’s Quick Stop and investigation revealed Souliere wrote multiple bad checks. Souliere was issued a citation for bad checks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.