Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,070 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Bad Checks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A5000300

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/17/2023 @ 1952 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14 Irasburg

VIOLATION: Bad Checks

 

ACCUSED:    Lucas Putvain                                           

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

VICTIM: Bob’s Quick Stop

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/17/2023 the Vermont State Police received a call from Bob’s Quick Stop in Irasburg who advised they received multiple bad checks from Lucas Putvain.  Troopers responded to Bob’s Quick Stop and investigation revealed Putvain wrote multiple bad checks.  Putvain was located by Hardwick Police Department and issued a citation for bad checks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/21/2023 @  1000 hours          

COURT: Orleans

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Bad Checks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.