Derby Barracks / Bad Checks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A5000300
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/17/2023 @ 1952 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14 Irasburg
VIOLATION: Bad Checks
ACCUSED: Lucas Putvain
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
VICTIM: Bob’s Quick Stop
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/17/2023 the Vermont State Police received a call from Bob’s Quick Stop in Irasburg who advised they received multiple bad checks from Lucas Putvain. Troopers responded to Bob’s Quick Stop and investigation revealed Putvain wrote multiple bad checks. Putvain was located by Hardwick Police Department and issued a citation for bad checks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2023 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.