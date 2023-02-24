Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the kidney cancer drugs market. As per TBRC’s kidney cancer drugs market forecast, the global kidney cancer drugs market size is expected to grow to $9.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The rise in the incidence of renal cancer acts as one of the major drivers of the kidney cancer drug market. North Americais expected to hold the largest kidney cancer drugs market share. Major players in the kidney cancer drugs market include Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Genentech Inc., Glaxosmithkline PLC., Active Biotech, Amgen.

Trending Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Trend

The use of combination therapy is trending in the kidney (renal) cancer drug market. Combination therapy combines the effects of various drugs, thereby reducing the likelihood of cancer-resistant cells developing. The improved understanding of renal cancer causes and effects has led to the discovery of combination therapy. Under this treatment, the drugs from vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which stimulate the protein in the blood, are combined with inhibitors of the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), which helps promote cellular biogenesis. For instance, in November 2021, Merck & Co., Inc., a US-based research-oriented biopharmaceutical company, announced that the anti-PD-1 drug KEYTRUDA from Merck has received FDA approval for the adjuvant treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients who are at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence after nephrectomy or after nephrectomy with resection of metastatic lesions.

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Segments

By Type: Renal Cell Carcinoma, Urothelial Carcinoma, Others (Renal Sarcoma, Renal Lymphoma)

By Product: Nexavar (Sorafenib), Sutent (Sunitinib), Afinitor (Everolimus), Votrient (Pazopanib), Avastin (Bevacizumab), Inlyta (Axitinib), Torisel (Temsirolimus), Proleukin (Aldesleukin), Other Products

By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Center, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global kidney cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kidney cancer drugs that can treat kidney cancer. Because they can reach cancer cells practically anywhere in the body, these treatments are known as systemic therapy. Several different types of medications may be used, depending on the type of kidney cancer. It functions by stopping tyrosine kinases, which are crucial proteins in cancer cells that aid in growth and survival, or angiogenesis, the development of new blood vessels that feed malignancies.

Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides kidney cancer drugs market forecast and insights on kidney cancer drugs market size, drivers and trends, kidney cancer drugs market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and kidney cancer drugs market growth across geographies.

