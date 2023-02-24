Global Household Laundry Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the household laundry equipment market. As per TBRC’s household laundry equipment market forecast, the global household laundry equipment market size is expected to grow to $132.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of household laundry equipment in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest household laundry equipment market share. Major players in the household laundry equipment market include LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Corporation, Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, BSH Home Appliances Group.

Learn More On The Household Laundry Equipment Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2644&type=smp

Trending Household Laundry Equipment Market Trend

Household laundry equipment manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy-efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR-certified washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than a standard washing machine.

Household Laundry Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers, Others - Household Laundry Equipment

• By Technology: Automatic, Semi-Automatic/ Manual, Other Technologies

• By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling, Retail, E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global household laundry equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global household laundry equipment market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-laundry-equipment-global-market-report

Household laundry equipment is defined as a device that helps in washing clothes or other textiles without the user exerting much physical effort.

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides household laundry equipment market outlook and household laundry equipment market insights on household laundry equipment global market size, drivers and trends, household laundry equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and household laundry equipment global market growth across geographies. The household laundry equipment global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Personal Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-global-market-report

Household Appliances Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-appliances-global-market-report

Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-cleaning-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC