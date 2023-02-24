Bioburden Testing Market to hit US$ 2,786.4 million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global bioburden testing market is expected to clock US$ 2,786.4 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Owing to the growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industries and the increasing safety standards for food and beverages. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Bioburden Testing Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/global-bioburden-testing-market/8255

Market Drivers

The primary factors propelling the worldwide bioburden testing market is the burgeoning biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. Additionally, a substantial part in the expansion of the global market is being played by the expanding medical device industries and rise in demand for implantable devices. Similarly, rising worries about the safety of food and beverage goods are fueling global industry expansion. The demand for bioburden testing is also rising as a result of the frequent recalls of goods because of microbial or fungal infections. The increase in R&D investment by big corporations, as well as the potential of losing product potency owing to infections, is prompting companies to use bioburden testing. Furthermore, regulatory agencies are providing new rules for microbiological testing, which is supporting the global market's growth.

The global bioburden testing market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Product, Application, Test Type, End-User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the global bioburden testing market is segmented into:

Instruments

Consumables

The consumable segment dominated the global market with the largest revenue share in 2021. The consumables segment is further divided into culture media and reagents & kits. The frequent buying of the regents and testing medium can be attributed for the substantial share of the consumable segment. Additionally, the market is growing since the cost of the reagent and testing medium is significantly lower than the device employed in detection. Additionally, it is far simpler to conduct tests using reagents and media than it is to manage an instrument, which is fueling the segment's expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global bioburden testing market is segmented into:

Raw Material Testing

In-Process Material Testing

Sterilization Validation Testing

Medical Device Testing

Equipment Cleaning Validation

The raw material testing segment held the largest revenue share of the global bioburden testing market in 2021. The increased demand for raw material testing is being driven by the rising standard of the finished product. Additionally, microbial contamination might affect the production of pharmaceuticals and biologics, thus necessitating the testing of raw materials, which is driving the segment's expansion. Testing of raw materials is becoming more popular as a result of growing concerns about food and beverage safety.

Excerpts from ‘By Test Type Segmentation’

Based on test type, the global bioburden testing market is segmented into:

Aerobic Count Testing

Fungi/Mold Count Testing

Anaerobic Count Testing

Spore Count Testing

The aerobic count testing segment dominated the global market with the largest revenue share in 2021. There is an increase in demand for aerobic count testing as a result of the applications it offers in bacterial testing. Also, the sterility of medical devices, pharmaceutical, tissue materials, and other products is determined using these tests, which is driving the overall segmental growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global bioburden testing market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global bioburden testing market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased discovery of innovative pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines in the region is supporting regional growth. Additionally, the region's demand for bioburden testing is rising as a result of the region's booming medical device industry and adoption of cutting-edge technology. It is also projected that the presence of significant biotech and pharmaceutical enterprises in the area will accelerate regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global bioburden testing market are:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Merck KGaA

Becton Dickinson and Company

Nelson Laboratories Inc.

SGS SA

Wuxi Pharmatech

North American Science Associates Inc.

Nelson Laboratories LLC

Biomérieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich

Pacific Bio labs Inc.

Get you customized report here: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/global-bioburden-testing-market/8255

Global Bioburden Testing Market Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 950.0 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 2,786.4 million Growth Rate CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product, Application, Test Type, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/global-bioburden-testing-market/8255

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BIOBURDEN TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Instruments Automated Microbial Identification Systems PCR Instruments Consumables Culture Media Reagents and Kits GLOBAL BIOBURDEN TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Raw Material Testing In-Process Material Testing Sterilization Validation Testing Medical Device Testing Equipment Cleaning Validation GLOBAL BIOBURDEN TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST TYPE Aerobic Count Testing Fungi/Mold Count Testing Anaerobic Count Testing Spore Count Testing

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market by Product (RNA Interference (RNAi) and Short Interfering RNAs (siRNAs), Anti-Sense Oligonucleotides (ASOs) and DNA Aptamers), Application (Monogenetic Disorders, Multi-genetic Disorders), End User (Hospitals & Clinics)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Device Type (Body Powered, Passive), Component (Prosthetic Elbow, Prosthetic Wrist, Prosthetic Arm), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Body Contouring Devices Market by Type (Non-invasive & Minimally Invasive Devices), Application (Skin Resurfacing, Liposuction) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market by Therapeutics (Molecular Therapy, Steroid Therapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market by Drug Class (ACE Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous), End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/