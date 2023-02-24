A Pair of EisnerAmper Partners Named to ROI-NJ’s “2023 Influencers: Power List for Accounting”

EisnerAmper, a leading global business advisory firm, is pleased to announce that partners Diane Wasser and Anthony Minnefor have been named to ROI-NJ’s prestigious “2023 Power List of Influencers for Accounting.”

According to ROI-NJ: “This list honors those trusted accounting professionals and business development advisors who can help with all aspects of a company. The people on this list—and the firms they represent—are some of the very best the state has to offer.”

Diane Wasser is the Partner-in-Charge of New Jersey and Managing Partner of Regions at Eisner Advisory Group as well as a member of the Executive Committee. She is responsible for the NJ office operation, culture and growth, along with fostering a consistent firm culture among the firm’s offices. She has more than 30 years of experience in public accounting, having founded the firm’s Pension Services Group. Diane is an active member of the American Institute of CPAs and the NJ State Chamber of Commerce.

Anthony Minnefor is the Partner-in-Charge of the firm’s National Private Equity Services Group. He has more than 20 years of accounting and auditing experience, including in-depth experience in the alternative investment industry. Anthony leads engagement teams on audits of private equity and venture capital funds, and funds of funds. In addition, he has considerable experience providing SEC reporting and other services to public companies in the technology, software, media and entertainment industries.