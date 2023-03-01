Nnennaya Kelly has announced a new song: NO WORI

New Afrobeats Soul Single release by singsong writer and artist Nnennaya Kelly Phenomenal mother and son dual! Nnennaya Kelly & Sammy Smack Beauty and ageless Nnennaya Kelly sing song writer artist

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and songwriter Nnennaya Kelly, has recorded a new upcoming single of Afro-Beat Soul sound featuring her 16-year-old son rapper. A song with relatable words.

Nnennaya Kelly has just released a new work titled NO WORI. This work offers a unique take on the Afro-Beat genre, highlighting the passion, talent, and creative vision that make the artist’s work so special. The song was written and co-produced by Nnennaya with her production team, Creatrix Empire Ltd.

NO WORI is smooth and melodic. Still, the release offers an electrifying and energetic twist. The arrangement is direct and emotionally charged, while the musicianship in this new studio work is undeniably world-class. NO WORI is a good introduction to Nnennaya’s work.

It is highly recommended to listeners who enjoy deep lyrics and amazing melodies. Much like them, Nnennaya has mastered crafting a genuine connection with the audience, allowing the music and lyrics to engage with people on a deep level. The song deals with the sufferings and struggles people worldwide face due to the economic crisis. So many are facing hunger, lack of job prospects, loss, and anxiety, and people are becoming tired and stressed! Thankfully, this artist is here to remind us that life moves on and that the storm won’t last forever.

Find out more about Nnennaya Kelly, and do not miss out on NO WORI. This release will be available on April 7th 2023.