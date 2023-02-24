CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent Rescue Motorists from Crash

TUCSON, Ariz. – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer and a Border Patrol Agent rescued three trapped motorists, one before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, an off-duty Chief CBP Officer from the Lukeville Port of Entry, saw a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 85, at approximately mile marker 30. The officer discovered the vehicle doors were locked and saw the driver was an unconscious young female. Checking on the other car, whose doors were also locked, the officer saw a male and female. Upon returning to the first car, the officer saw the driver had briefly regained consciousness and the door was open. Seeing flames emanating from the engine compartment, the officer extricated the driver and dragged her a safe distance from the burning vehicle.

An off-duty Special Operations Supervisor from the Ajo Border Patrol Station also arrived on the scene shortly after the crash and tried to suppress the fire with a shovel. When the suppression efforts did not extinguish the growing fire, the agent and other motorists extricated the couple from the black vehicle. Shortly after all victims were moved to a safe distance from the crash scene, the white sedan was engulfed in flames.

The officer and the agent, a CBP Emergency Medical Technician, along with three other motorists on scene, to include a medical student, gave initial care and assurance to the victims, until the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene. The three victims were transported to advanced medical care via Life Flight.

CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, and their law enforcement partners are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter. They regularly rescue migrants, motorists, and the general public from extremely dangerous situations.