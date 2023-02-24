Mother and Daughter caught smuggling over $830,000 of Methamphetamine

INDIO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two United States citizens accused of smuggling narcotics, Tuesday morning.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized nearly 700 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle on Interstate 10.

Just after 6 a.m., Border Patrol agents conducting anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 10 performed two separate vehicle stops. Both the stops occurred near Dillon Road and I-10. The vehicles, a 2013 sedan and a 2017 sedan were suspected of smuggling and traveling in conjunction with each other.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team assisted in both vehicle stops. The K-9 alerted to one of the vehicles and during a search of the car’s interior, agents discovered five large duffle bags in the rear seats. The contents of bags revealed numerous smaller bundles wrapped in cellophane, a common trend seen in narcotics smuggling. Agents determined the other vehicle did not have any contraband, however, it did have a connection to the other car and driver.

“Monetary proceeds from smuggling activities is illegal, and the Border Patrol takes such crimes seriously as this seizure from our Indio Station clearly outlines,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “Smugglers learn the hard way in El Centro time and again that we will find, arrest, and pursue prosecution, often with law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney's Office, to the maximum extent possible.”

Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Indio Border Patrol Station for further investigation. Further interviews revealed both drivers were related, a mother and daughter.

The contents of the packages tested positive for 692.3 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $830,874.

The 46-year-old mother, her 23-year-old daughter, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The vehicles will be seized per El Centro Sector guidelines.

