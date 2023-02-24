Laredo Sector Border Patrol shuts down stash house

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South and Hebbronville Station in cooperation with local law enforcement shut down a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On Feb. 22, collaborative efforts between multiple law enforcement agencies closed a stash house in central Laredo. Border Patrol agents were able to get a total of 46 individuals from the residence.

Border Patrol agents transported the individuals to the Laredo South Station where record checks revealed they were illegally present in the U.S. The undocumented individuals were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

