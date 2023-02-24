MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 13, 2023 to Monday, February 20, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 13, 2023, through Monday, February 20, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 40 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 13, 2023

A Mossberg New Have 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Arcadia Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-023-934

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Antwon Miller, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-024-094

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Ridge Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-024-682

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old William Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-024-714

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A Crossman 2400 .22 caliber rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kareem Howard, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of ammunition and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 23-024-862

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-025-017

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Solace Smith, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-025-052

A Ruger P-90 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Webster Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Anthony Tyrone Petty, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Reckless Driving. CCN: 23-025-160

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Melvin Barber, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property, Altering or Removing Motor Vehicle Identification Numbers, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-025-208

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Kiajual Dunlap, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-025-319

Thursday, February 16, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-025-370

A 5.56x45mm caliber semi-automatic “Ghost Gun” rifle, a Stoeger STR-9C 9mm caliber handgun, and a Diamondback Arms F5Nine 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 500 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-025-630

A Remington Arms Wing Master 870 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 6600 block of 32nd Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-025-673

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Juwan Ford, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-025-869

A Mossberg 500A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-025-919

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-025-933

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 35th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Trenton Griffen, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-025-971

Friday, February 17, 2023

A Taurus PT-840 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6600 block of Third Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-026-262

Saturday, February 18, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Adolfo Hernan Rojas, of Quantico, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: CCN: 23-026-540

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Vernon Cavae Singletary, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-026-626

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-026-667

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-026-923

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Marquise McLeod, of Southeast, D.C., for Aggravated Assault Knowingly, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-017-932

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of D Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-026-935

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Carlos Myers, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-027-038

Sunday, February 19, 2023

A Heckler & Koch VP9L 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Eric Yurell Briggs, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-027-093

A Ruger SR9-C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Victor Etherio Pettus, II, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-027-359

A Zastava ZPAP-85 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Wade Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-027-437

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Andrew Malik James, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Police Officer, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-027-466

A Heritage Arms .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4500 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Trevel Deon Rollins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Prohibit Purchase/Ownership of Body Armor by Violent Felons, Possession of a BB gun, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-027-479

Monday, February 20, 2023

A Taurus PT-111G2A 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-027-579

A CZ P-10C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Thomas Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Davon McBride, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Fleeing, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Destruction of Property, Tampering with an Automobile, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-027-623

A Jennings Bryco 59 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Galveston Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 60-year-old Damon Mitchell, of Southwest, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Obstructing/Preventing/Interfering with reports/Requests for Assistance from Law Enforcement. CCN: 23-027-997

A Colt .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Darrell Leroy Deveaux, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Counterfeit Tags, Permit Suspended, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 23-028-020

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 62-year-old Ronald McKinnon, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-028-075

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

