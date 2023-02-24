Submit Release
Arrest Made in Destruction of Property Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Destruction of Property offenses that occurred in the Third District.

 

In each of the below Destruction of Property offenses, the suspect approached the victims’ parked vehicles at the listed locations. The suspect punctured the tires on the vehicles then fled the scene.

 

  • On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at approximately 10:00 am, in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-028-082
  • On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, in the 500 block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-025-316
  • On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 5:32 pm, in the 1400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-025-234
  • On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 9:00 pm, in the 500 block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-025-529
  • On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 7:00 am, in the 400 block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-029-347
  • On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 12:00 pm, in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-027-882
  • On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 4:00 pm, in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-027-320
  • On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 9:00 pm, in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-026-089
  • On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 4:08 pm, in the 400 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-026-862

 

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, 63-year-old Jonathan Frost, of Northwest, DC, was arrest and charged with the above offenses.

