Lynn Nottage’s ‘By the Way, Meet Vera Stark’ opens Saturday at URI

KINGSTON — Hollywood’s "Golden Age" wasn’t so golden if you were an aspiring Black actor.

Just ask Vera Stark.

You can meet Vera Stark if you check out the University of Rhode Island Theatre Department’s spring semester opener, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” which opens Saturday, Feb. 25, in URI’s Robert E. Will Theatre for a seven-show run.

Vera Stark, a Black maid working for a white Hollywood star, Gloria Mitchell, known as “America’s little sweetie-pie,” dreams of her own career in the pictures as she runs lines with Gloria. But it’s 1930s Hollywood and being a Black actor means — if you can land an audition — accepting roles as slaves, maids and mammies.

Lynn Nottage’s 2011 play “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” tells the story of Stark in the style of a 1930s screwball comedy as it takes a satirical look at racial stereotypes in Hollywood.

Along with her boss Gloria, Vera — and her roommates Lottie McBride and Anna Mae Simpkins — lands a part in an Antebellum epic, “The Belle of New Orleans.” For Vera, the role of devoted servant to Gloria’s character in the film colors her whole career, with critics debating her legacy decades later.

Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, researched Black actresses of the era and based the role of Vera on Theresa Harris, who played maids and servants opposite white stars for decades. Visiting director Don Mays says Nottage gives a full view of how Black actors and the roles that were available to them were looked upon inside and outside Hollywood.

“Vera’s decision to take on the role is based on the only thing that was available to Black actors at the time, and Lynn Nottage does a great job of satirizing those choices,” said Mays, a member of Providence’s Wilbury Theatre Group. “At one point, Vera says, ‘I’m gonna get to play a slave … with lines,’ as opposed to just being background fodder. To have a role, even one as a slave, was big.

“But then there's the pushback from people who ask why must we do these roles? We’re not doing ourselves any favors by taking on these roles and creating false images of who we are as a people.”

Kafui Glover, who plays Vera Stark, said in a statement that she wanted to be in the play from the first time she read it not only because of its powerful story, but because it’s a very funny play. She also wants to honor Black actresses who’ve worked hard to prove themselves in an unforgiving occupation, and hopes she inspires others.

“I have learned so much about the historical side of this play,” said Glover, a theater major in acting from Providence. “I’ve learned what determination and endurance look and sound like. The obstacles in these time periods did not slow anyone down, especially Vera. I think this story is like nothing we have seen at URI Theatre in a long time.”

The fast-paced play spans 70 years, starting with Vera’s first steps toward stardom in the 1930s. In the second act, her career and life are dissected through a 1973 talk show and a 2003 colloquium.

Staging a play with such a time span has tested cast and crew, Mays said. The set, designed by alumna Renee Surprenant-Fitzgerald, serves as the stylish, Art Deco apartment of Gloria and the flat for Vera, Anna Mae and Lottie, while switching in act two to spaces for the colloquium and talk show. Costume designer Jaimy Escobedo, a theater alumnus, has designed outfits for four distinct eras — including costumes for a film clip of “The Belle of New Orleans” shot for the play.

And the seven actors — all from Rhode Island — have had to create characters that fit into each era. Glover and Caraveo go from 1930s Hollywood starlets gliding and talking with a lilt to aged actors with gravelly smokers’ voices, Mays says. The rest of the cast each play two roles, each distinctive from the other.

“I’ve learned how to move as someone who lived in the 1930s and 1970s,” said Caraveo, a theater major in acting and costume design. “The way people talk and walk in these eras are so vastly different than modern day.”

— Nancy Burns-Fusaro