Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation CEO, Joe Rouzan, Honored at Los Angeles Area Chamber 2023 Inaugural, "The Future is Here"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Rouzan, CEO of Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) was selected to receive the Community Impact Award at the LA Chamber 2023 Inaugural "The Future is Here."  This event highlighted business and community leaders throughout the Los Angeles region. This event, themed The Future is Here, highlights how our region must prepare for the next 100 years starting today. 2023 Inaugural will also celebrate the ceremonial passing of the gavel to the Chamber's 2023 Board Chair, A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Community Impact Award is presented to regional partners for their tireless efforts to reach underserved communities with resources and support to thrive. Joe Rouzan, along with two other honorees, were selected to be the first recipient of this esteemed award.

2023 Inaugural "The Future is Here" took place Thursday, February 16, 2023 at SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I'm truly humbled and honored to receive this award. After an amazing and fulfilling career in public and private service, most recently with the Vermont Slauson EDC, I can't think of a better way to begin what will be my next chapter."

About the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of a broad spectrum of organizations across the private, non-profit, academic, and public sectors, including the business community, job creators, and innovators in the Los Angeles region. Our mission is to design and advance opportunities and solutions for a thriving regional economy that is inclusive and globally competitive. As the oldest and largest business association in the region, the Chamber has a long-standing history of convening business leaders, communities, and policy makers to promote a vibrant economy. The Chamber's vision is A Thriving Region for All. For more information, visit www.lachamber.com.

About Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC)

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The services VSEDC provides services to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education, a core curriculum of business education, one-on-one business assistance, and small business loans. Find out more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

