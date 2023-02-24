Submit Release
Health Tech Without Borders launches video on one-year mark of the war in Ukraine to recognize the resilience of the Ukrainian people

ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Tech Without Borders (HTWB), an independent, global non-profit providing digital health aid where it's needed most, has launched a video on the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine. In the video, HTWB highlights the resilience of the Ukrainian people despite the mental and physical toll inflicted by 365 sleepless nights.

Health Tech Without Borders is an independent, global non-profit providing digital health aid where it's needed most.

Acknowledging the psychological impact of the war, HTWB supports those who struggle with trauma-inflicted mental health issues. As one psychiatrist who HTWB has worked with says, "I do not feel alone, I do not feel forgotten, and this is very important."

Founded on 26 February 2022, two days after Russia invaded, the nonprofit has provided better psychological care for the people in Ukraine by:

  • Providing 110,000+ consultations since 4 March (when the telehealth platform first launched)
  • Publishing a series of educational webinars to train healthcare providers on how to work with patients from war zones
  • Establishing the "Helping Healers Heal" program to support Ukrainian psychologists as they treat a traumatized population

HTWB provides resources in local languages, over a telehealth platform that enables text-based, asynchronous communication between healthcare providers and patients in need—an important function with unreliable internet connections. With this support for those who are still under attack in Ukraine, HTWB strives to provide hope, help, and healthcare.

To support the organization's work, please share the video, volunteer, or consider donating to the "Help, Hope and Healthcare for Ukraine" campaign.   

About Health Tech Without Borders
Health Tech Without Borders (HTWB) is a global non-profit organization that supports local communities affected by sudden humanitarian emergencies via digital tools. As an innovation hub, HTWB connects those in need of medical attention with vetted volunteer clinicians via online health intervention tools and offers targeted digital trainings to equip medical personnel with any additional education they might need. HTWB focuses on supporting any person affected by humanitarian disasters while remaining non-sectarian and apolitical.

Since their inception, HTWB has helped more than 110,000 patients in regions of crisis to seek medical and psychological support and facilitated targeted training for more than 2,000 clinicians.

For more information, please visit www.htwb.org

