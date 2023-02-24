Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2023

ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The invitation can be found attached and at www.abb.com/agm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005952/en/

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005952/en/