Notice of ABB's Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2023
ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The invitation can be found attached and at www.abb.com/agm.
ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com
