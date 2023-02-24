Solar Control Window Film Market Projected to Reach USD 1,203.1 Million by 2029 | With a CAGR of 6.2%

Key companies covered in solar control window film market are 3M (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (France), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Lintec Corporation (Japan), SOLAR CONTROL FILMS INC (U.S.), Solar Screen International SA (Luxembourg), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Madico Inc. (U.S.), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Recon Blinds (India), Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited (India), Nexfil USA (U.S.), E&B Co., Ltd. (South Korea), HAVERKAMP GmbH (Germany), and Others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar control window film market size was valued at USD 773.4 million in 2021 and USD 791.6 million in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 1,203.1 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Solar control window film is used in construction and automotive industries by blocking UV rays, reducing glare, and saving energy. Rising global temperature has induced the utilization of solar window film as it reduces the adoption of power and gas for cooling. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Solar Control Window Film Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.2 % 2029 Value Projection USD 1,203.1 Million Base Year 2021 Solar Control Window Film Market Size in 2021 USD 773.4 Million Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 187 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Solar Control Window Film Industry Growth Drivers Increasing Use of Film in Automotive and Construction Industries to Propel Industry Expansion Growing concerns regarding UV protection are likely to act as an opportunity in the future

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt On Transportation and Construction Industries Led to Negative Market Growth

The demand for solar films during pandemic reduced from the automotive and construction industries. The transportation and construction industries were majorly impacted by COVID-19. Declining sales of automobiles impacted the market growth. This resulted in the fluctuating prices of raw materials. Popular attributes, such as good heat rejection, energy savings, reduced glare, and improved safety, have driven the demand for solar window film after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Industry Development

March 2022: Avery Dennison announced plans to invest USD 34 million for establishing a new manufacturing plant at Yamuna Expressway Developing Authority (YEIDA), a part of Greater Noida city of India.

Segments

Vacuum Coated to Have Maximum Share with Increasing Demand from Transportation and Construction Industries

Based on product type, the market is divided into clear, dyed, and vacuum coated. Vacuum coated segment is estimated to have the maximum market share due to increasing demand from the automotive and construction industries. They are known to block the maximum amount of solar radiation. Dyed films also play an important role due to their affordability, durability, and aesthetic properties.

The tinted Segment is the Prime Part Due to Various Advantages

According to technology, the market is divided into tinted, polymer-dispersed liquid crystals, suspended particle devices, and others. The tinted segment is set to hold the largest part due to its relatively lower cost, convenience, and attractiveness to improvise the quality of interior space. Additionally, vacuum-coated films, such as dyed films and metalized films, are manufactured using tinted technology. Rising technological innovations and the adoption of temperature control films are fueling the demand for tinted technology.

Construction Industries to be the Prime Part Due to Solar Films’ Ability to Reflect Harmful Radiations

On the basis of application, the market is divided into construction, automotive, and others. Construction industries are set to hold the largest share due to the usage of such films for reflecting solar radiation and improving the aesthetical appeal of buildings. The ability of solar films to protect from harmful solar radiation helps keep the internal environment cool and lowers the air conditioning cost.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand for Solar Films from the Automotive Industry to Drive Market Development

Rising demand for solar films from the automotive industry is projected to drive the solar control window film market growth. Power consumption influences the vehicle battery size, which affects the automobile's overall performance. These films are designed to block harmful ultraviolet rays. They also help protect the seats and dashboards of the vehicle from harmful UV light. They block 70% of the solar light and reduce the need for air conditioning. The heat rejected can significantly improve passenger comfort while reducing the load on the air conditioning system.

However, the presence of various alternative solutions and warranty challenges are expected to impede market expansion.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Share Due to Demand for Aesthetic Look

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the majority solar control window film market share due to increased construction and automotive activities in India and China. The demand for an aesthetic look in the automotive and construction industries and higher purchasing power in Japan are anticipated to play a considerable role in driving market growth in the region.

North America is projected to show significant growth as the U.S. is gaining momentum in the construction industry. The region witnessed the proliferation of the burgeoning electronic vehicle industry, thereby increasing the demand for solar control window film.

Europe is anticipated to have substantial growth due to rising demand from the automotive sector. The region has the highest luxury car density in countries such as Luxembourg, Germany, and the U.K.

Competitive Landscape

Capacity Expansion by Key Market Players to Drive Market Course

The market is segmented into various market players. The players have been establishing distribution networks to cater to the demand for window films. The window film division of Madico Inc. deals with the manufacturing and distribution of high-performance films for architectural, automotive, and safety & security applications through an extensive international distributor network.

In January 2020, Eastman Chemical Company announced the capacity expansion of its manufacturing facility in Dresden, Germany. This is to support the new coating and laminating line and the growth of Eastman’s high-performance branded paint protection and window film products.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-control-films-market-101558

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions . Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Solar Window Film Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps were taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Solar Control Window Film Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value) Clear Dyed Vacuum Coated By Technology (Value) Tinted Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals Suspended Particle Device Others By Application (Value) Construction Automotive Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continued…

