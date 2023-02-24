Methionine Market Size, Industry Share, Regional Analysis And Forecast 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing consumption of meat products among the masses, as they are an excellent source of protein.

The global methionine market size reached US$ 5.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2022-2027. Methionine is an amino acid that allows the body to generate various essential compounds vital for the proper functioning of cells. It can be converted into molecules that contain sulfur, which assists in modifying deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), protecting tissues, and generating new proteins inside the cells. It aids in enhancing the elasticity and tone of the skin, stretching the nails, and promoting healthy hair. It also offers various advantages such as slowing the aging process, facilitating detoxifying process, helping with the absorption of other nutrients, and preventing excess fat in the liver.Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/methionine-market/requestsample Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Methionine Market Trends:One of the primary factors driving the market is the increasing consumption of meat products among the masses, as they are an excellent source of protein. Additionally, the growing establishment of meat outlets worldwide is propelling the market growth. Other than this, livestock manufacturers are extensively adopting methionine as an animal feed additive to improve its nutritional value. Besides this, the increasing usage of methionine in producing nutrition bars, nutrition supplements, weight loss pills, and carbohydrate food products is creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, there has been increasing product application in reducing the risk of ovarian and rectal cancer among women and proximal colon cancer among men. Moreover, the extensive utilization of methionine in the cosmetic industry as hair-conditioning agents and skim-conditioning agents is driving the market.Click here to view detailed information with table of content: http://bit.ly/41o4IeJ Methionine Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the methionine market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:• BEWITAL agri GmbH & Co. KG• Bluestar Adisseo Company (China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.)• CJ CheilJedang Corporation• Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)• Iris Biotech GmbH• Kemin Industries Inc.• Megamix Inc.• Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. Ltd.)• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd• Volzhsky Orgsynthese JSC (Olymp Technologies S.A.)• Zhejiang NHU Co. Breakup by Type:
• Liquid
• Powder

Breakup by Raw Material:
• Plant Based
• Animal Based

Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Food and Beverage
• Pharmaceutical
• Animal Feed
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa 