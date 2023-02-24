WVDOH work crews sink 11 pilings in one day on Airport Road in Charleston

Over the past few years, the WVDOH has invested in four drills and trained their work crews to use them. The WVDOH often uses contractors to drill or install piling walls, but contractors aren’t always available when the WVDOH needs them. WVDOH drilling crews don't take the place of contractors, but give the WVDOH additional options for getting needed work done quickly.



WVDOH work crews have gotten very good at drilling and installing piling walls.



“They’re the best bargain in state government,” Wriston said. “These guys know what they’re doing. In a couple of weeks we’ll be finished up there.”



