Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Frederick Douglas Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the 1800 block of Frederick Douglas Place, Southeast.

At approximately 4:23 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.