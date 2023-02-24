Polyamide Market Size of US$ 43.27 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.10% - IMARC Group
The market is primarily driven by the rising product demand from the automotive industry to manufacture interior, structural, & technical components of vehiclesBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Polyamide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global polyamide market reached a value of US$ 29.92 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 43.27 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027. Polyamide, or nylon, is a high-performance polymer composed of repeated molecular chain units linked together by recurring amide groups. It can be obtained naturally from materials like wool and silk or artificially produced by processing materials, such as nylon, polyamide 6, and aramids. It is commercially available in bio and specialty polyamide variants. It offers high temperature, durability, tensile strength, abrasion, low gas permeability, and enhanced chemical and electrical resistance. As a result, polyamide finds extensive applications in manufacturing switches, plugs, sockets, pumps, home textile materials, backpacks, coatings, and paintings.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyamide-market/requestsample
Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Polyamide Market Trends:
The global polyamide market is primarily driven by the rising product demand from the automotive industry to manufacture interior, structural, and technical components of vehicles. Additionally, the increasing product applications in manufacturing lightweight automobiles due to rising environmental concerns among individuals is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the surging adoption of polyamide in fabricating industrial valves, electrical connectors, packaging films, and casings used in laptops, televisions, and smartphones is another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the introduction of specialty and castor oil-based bio-polyamide, have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the escalating use of carpets in residential and commercial spaces has augmented the product demand. Other factors, including emerging product applications in consumer goods and packaging, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, rapid industrialization, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://bit.ly/3DVuKKY
Polyamide Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the polyamide market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Arkema S.A.
• Asahi Kasei Corporation
• BASF SE
• DuPont de Nemours Inc.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)
• Huntsman International LLC
• Koch Industries Inc.
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Lanxess AG
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)
• Solvay S.A.
• Toray Industries Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global polyamide market based on type, application, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Aliphatic Polyamides
• Aromatic Polyamides
Breakup by Application:
• Polyamide Fibers and Films
• Engineering Plastics
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Automotive
• Electrical and Electronics
• Textile
• Construction
• Packaging
• Consumer Goods
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5288&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Tourism Vehicle Rental Market
Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market
Cement Grinding Aid and Performance Enhancers Market
Smart Electric Meter Market: https://bit.ly/3uF7Q7k
Sensor Fusion Market: https://bit.ly/3nWbhTs
Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: https://bit.ly/3uFn0cX
Accounts Receivable Automation Market: https://bit.ly/3a3mChn
Packaging Coating Additives Market: https://bit.ly/3PGJFOJ
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Media Contact:
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address: 134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here