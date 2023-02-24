Glycerin Market Size, Share Report | 2022-2027 | Growth And Industry Demand
The global glycerin market is primarily driven by the rising product demand in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers, soaps, hand washes, and detergents.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Glycerin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global glycerin market reached a value of US$ 1.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.62 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027. Glycerin refers to trihydroxy alcohol that appears as a transparent, colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic liquid obtained from animal fats or vegetable oils. It is used in the formulation of elixirs, suppositories, cough syrups, and expectorants. It offers several antimicrobial properties, helps moisturize the skin's outer layer, enhances skin barrier performance and mechanical properties, offers protection against skin irritants, and speeds up wound-healing processes. As a result, glycerin finds extensive applications in numerous skin care products, including body lotions, moisturizers, toothpaste, shaving creams, and hair products, across the globe.
Glycerin Market Trends:
The global glycerin market is primarily driven by the rising product demand in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers, soaps, hand washes, and detergents due to the sudden coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the increasing need to contain the virus spread. Moreover, there has been a rise in the use of glycerin to avoid moisture loss from products to prevent them from drying. In line with this, the rising product usage as denaturants, viscosity-reducing agents, hair conditioners, skin protectors, oral care agents, and fragrance ingredients is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the surging adoption of glycerin in the food and beverage (F&B) sector due to its ability to serve as a humectant, solvent, preservative, and sweetener is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising product applications as a polymer building block to manufacture alkyd resins and polyurethanes for use in paints, inks, and coatings have catalyzed the market growth. Other factors, including rapid expansion in the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for biodiesel, and escalating sales of personal care products, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Glycerin Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the glycerin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
• Avril Group
• BASF SE
• Cargill Incorporated
• Croda International PLC
• Emery Oleochemicals (PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited)
• Godrej Industries Limited
• IOI Corporation Berhad
• Kao Corporation
• Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
• The Procter & Gamble Company
• Wilmar International Limited.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global glycerin market based on process, grade, source, application and region.
Breakup by Process:
• Transesterification
• Saponification
• Fat Splitting
Breakup by Grade:
• USP Grade
• Technical Grade
Breakup by Source:
• Biodiesels
• Fatty Acids
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Pharmaceuticals
• Food and Beverages
• Personal Care and Cosmetics
• Industrial Chemicals
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
