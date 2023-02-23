Submit Release
Transgrid: $2-3M Extra Revenue From Australia’s First Recycling Of Aged Transmission Lines

The Newcastle field coordinator for Transgrid, Mitch Coppock, pitched the idea. Transgrid has put around 40 km of conductors through the machine so far, in just under two weeks into the trial, producing about a kilogramme of aluminium for every metre of conductor.

Mitch Coppock said, “Environmental impacts that this saves is huge. We can save 90% of emissions, cutting out those emissions of shipping overseas.”

“Something like that hasn’t been done in Australia before and being part of this initiative is exciting.”

“Everyone wins out of this solution. For Transgrid we can get a much higher return on the conductor as compared to current processes, the environment wins with reduced emissions and local businesses benefit too as they get readily available and processed aluminium.”

