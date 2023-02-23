Former Legislator Sentenced to Five Years and Three Months in Prison for Theft of Government Funds and Honest Services Wire Fraud

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Today, former legislator Nestor Alonso-Vega was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Raúl Arias Marxuach to serve 63 months in prison, announced United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow. On June 6, 2022, Alonso-Vega was found guilty of nine counts of Federal Funds Theft, Kickbacks, and Honest Services Wire Fraud.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between April 2018 and September 2020, Nestor Alonso-Vega authorized several salary adjustments for his assistant. It was agreed that his assistant would kickback to Alonso-Vega half of the total amount of the pay raise, split between each pay day. The total loss for the House of Representatives was $81,500, of which defendant received more than $40,000.

It was further alleged that the assistant, who testified during the trial, used a variety of means to transfer the kickbacks to Alonso-Vega. For example, he used ATH Móvil, made withdrawals around the time he received his paycheck and paid Alonso-Vega in cash, and, at times, made payments to Alonso-Vega’s Home Depot account.

“We continue to see the results of our efforts fighting public corruption,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow. “The citizens of Puerto Rico deserve that their dollars be put to good use and not to line the pockets of corrupt officials. We will continue to investigate and prosecute corrupt behavior wherever we find it.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Anderson prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by FBI Special Agent Juan Carlos López of the San Juan Field Office.

###