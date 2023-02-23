TAIWAN, February 23 - President Tsai meets Taiwan Search & Rescue Team deployed to the 2023 Türkiye earthquake response effort

On the afternoon of February 23, President Tsai Ing-wen met with members of the International Headquarters S.A.R. of Taiwan deployed in the 2023 Türkiye earthquake response effort. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the search and rescue team for representing Taiwan in this global disaster response effort, and for demonstrating how Taiwan, a Taiwan of the world, can help. She also expressed confidence that this experience will allow us to develop an even more efficient model for equipping and dispatching search and rescue teams. The president added that the government will continue working to give everyone its fullest support to ensure that when Taiwan faces challenges of its own, it will be more resilient and more capable of responding effectively.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I welcome you all to the Presidential Office Building. This search and rescue mission to Türkiye was truly an arduous task, so I want to express to all of you my deepest respect. Congratulations on a job well done under the most difficult of circumstances. At the moment you were called upon, you mobilized and equipped without delay. Then, after a flight of over 8,000 kilometers, you transferred to yet another flight and took buses to the disaster zone.

Dealing with jet lag, difficult weather, and a hazardous search and rescue environment, you all demonstrated exceptional professionalism, and you successfully rescued people trapped under the rubble. The people of Taiwan were very excited and moved by the news of your rescues. You are all heroes of Taiwan, and Taiwan is proud of you.

I also want to thank each of you for representing Taiwan in this global disaster response effort. This mission was the first time in history that a Taiwan search and rescue team has reported to a United Nations Reception/Departure Center (UNRDC) to set up a regional disaster response coordination center; and it was also the first time that a Taiwan search and rescue team has been included in the list of disaster response teams coordinated by the UN. These firsts are important milestones that demonstrate how "Taiwan can help" and how Taiwan is a Taiwan of the world.

In addition to the front-line search and rescue personnel, the team was supported by many government and non-government bodies in every way possible, including medical professionals who accompanied the search and rescue team; organizations providing logistical and transportation support such as the Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief, EVA Airways, World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce, and Taiwan Fire Technology Foundation; and individuals from central government agencies. I want to thank all of you for your tremendous efforts. Thanks to you, the search and rescue effort was effective; and you ensured that equipment and materials reached the hands of those who needed them most—the people of Türkiye.

I feel confident that, through this experience, we will be able to develop an even more efficient model for equipping and dispatching search and rescue teams. Our government will continue working to give everyone its fullest support, so as to ensure that when Taiwan faces challenges of its own, it will be more resilient and more capable of responding effectively. I want to take this opportunity to recognize Turkish Representative Muhammed Berdibek and our many friends who have been affected by the earthquake. We sincerely hope to see a quick recovery from this disaster so that life can return to normal.

And finally, in recognition of the outstanding service from both the members of the search and rescue team and their five search and rescue dogs, I've prepared gifts for each of you. Also, we have here with us today a former search and rescue dog named "Le Le" (樂樂), who is here to thank the team for its service. Once again, let me express my appreciation to you all for your hard work.

Huang Po-tsun (黃博村), Deputy Team Leader of the Special Search and Rescue Team of the National Fire Agency, Ministry of the Interior, then delivered remarks, thanking the president for taking time out of her busy schedule to speak over video with the team on the ground, and for her concern for their safety, which gave the team a boost in morale.

Deputy Team Leader Huang said that the team established several great milestones in this mission. The first is using a chartered flight to get the team members as quickly as possible to the disaster area, allowing them to be more effective. Second, the team’s efforts were coordinated with the global response, which made it possible for them to establish a response coordination center immediately to provide assistance. Third, the National Accreditation Process (NAP) allowed each team member to utilize their training and to know what was required by their position. Fourth, the team donated a portion of their equipment to the people in Türkiye to use in the search and rescue effort. In closing, Deputy Team Leader Huang reported to the president that, following her orders, the team of 130 search and rescue personnel and five search and rescue dogs were successful in their service and have returned safely home to Taiwan.

President Tsai then recognized the sacrifice and service of all the Taiwanese heroes who helped in the disaster response by awarding medals of honor to representatives of the team, including Deputy Team Leader Huang, Assistant District Chief of the Taipei City Fire Department Lin Ching-wen (林清文), Firefighter of the Fire Bureau of the Taichung City Government Hong Rui-hong (洪瑞宏), and Assistant District Chief of the Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services of the Pingtung County Government Chen Shih-hung (陳世鴻). Each of the search and rescue dogs, A-Lan (阿蘭), Melody, Gore (腿腿), Hugo, and Sato, was also awarded a medal for service.

The visiting delegation also included Turkish Trade Office in Taipei Representative Muhammed Berdibek.