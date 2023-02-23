Submit Release
AB64 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture - 2023-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to repeal 281.75 (2) (e), 281.75 (9) (a) and 281.75 (11) (ae); to renumber and amend 281.75 (5) (f) and 281.75 (9) (b); to amend 281.75 (7) (c) 7., 281.75 (11) (a) 8. and 281.75 (11m); and to create 281.75 (2) (g), 281.75 (5) (f) 2., 281.75 (7) (d) and 281.75 (9) (am), (bm), (c) and (d) of the statutes; Relating to: nitrate contamination and the well compensation grant program. (FE)

Status: A - Agriculture

