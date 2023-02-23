AB65 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2023-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to amend 93.59 (2) (a), 93.59 (2) (d), 93.59 (3), 281.68 (1t) (intro.), 281.68 (3) (a) 1. and 281.69 (3) (a); and to create 281.68 (1) (ar), 281.69 (1b) (br), 281.70 (1) (am) and 281.70 (4) (a) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: eligibility for producer-led watershed, lake, and river protection grants. (FE)