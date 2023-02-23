EU Delegation to Azerbaijan hiring a Financial officer

The European Union Delegation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, based in Baku, is looking for a Financial officer for its Finance and Contracts Section.

The Officer will be dealing with budget, finance, contracts, accounting, audit, control, and other related issues.

The basic salary depends on the experience of the candidate and usually starting from €3258 per month (gross).

The anticipated start date is as soon as possible.

The candidate should have a University degree (at least three years) in economics or accounting or law or public administration or equivalent 3 years of professional experience in these domains; minimum of three years of professional experience in project financial management and/or management of public funded tenders, calls for proposals, and contracts; English and Azerbaijani at the level of C1 and Russian at the level of B2.

The deadline for applications is 13 March.

