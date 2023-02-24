Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant Showcase Reveals ‘America’s Favorite Doctor’ and Veteran Dr. Laura Purdy as Celebrity Judge

‘America’s Favorite Doctor’ and Army Veteran Dr. Laura Purdy Revealed as Celebrity Judge for 2023 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant Mr. & Ms. Military Organization www.mmmilitary.com ‘America’s Favorite Doctor’ Dr. Laura Purdy www.drlaurapurdy.com Mr. & Ms. Military Organization Showcasing Veterans and Active U.S. Service Members for Annual Pageant on Feb. 24, 2023 'America's Favorite Doctor' Dr. Laura Purdy, 14 Year Army Veteran, is Proud to Support MMMO

Lou Rawls, Jr. will emcee the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant, and former “America’s Got Talent” finalist Lawrence Beamen will perform at the event on Feb. 24

The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant is a really inspiring competition, unlike anything I’ve seen before as they are showcasing our veterans and active duty members. The U.S. Army was an important part...” — Dr. Laura Purdy

SAN DIEGO , CA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) has revealed one of the celebrity judges for its upcoming pageant will be none other than U.S. Army veteran and board-certified physician Dr. Laura Purdy, affectionately known to many as “America’s Favorite Doctor,” when the 2023 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant will be held Feb. 24 in San Diego.



Dr. Laura Purdy is among the nation’s foremost thought leaders on the future of digital healthcare, licensed in all 50 states and Washington D.C., and will be one of several special guests who will support the second annual Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant Showcase. Dr. Purdy has appeared on many networks, including ABC, NBC, NPR, and Fox News. She earned a BA in Psychology (Magna Cum Laude) from Ball State University and attended medical school at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences before graduating from family medicine residency at Georgia’s Martin Army Hospital where she dedicated 14 years of service as a U.S. Army physician.

As a U.S. veteran herself, Dr. Purdy said she was honored when she was approached about potentially becoming involved in the 2023 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant Showcase.

“The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant is a really inspiring competition, unlike anything I’ve seen before as they are showcasing our veterans and active duty members. The U.S. Army was an important part of my life when I became a doctor, so I was thrilled to be invited,” said Dr. Purdy.

MMMO was founded by Calvin Hill, a veteran that served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. He is currently the Outreach Care Coordinator for the San Diego VA Health Care System, which allows him to provide ongoing support for former service members.

The Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant is a unique competition, which celebrates veterans and active service members who are also involved in their communities. The top men and top women competing will be judged by celebrities and veterans on multiple criteria as they raise money for the nonprofit of their choice. The 2023 Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant Showcase is MMMO’s second year hosting the competition, which will be held at the Joan B. Kroc Theater in San Diego.

The evening will be emceed by Lou Rawls, Jr., son of the legendary recording artist Lou Rawls, Sr., and Marine veteran Amy Forsythe, U.S. Navy Public Affairs and Communications Officer. Powerhouse vocalist and recording artist Lawrence Beamen will also perform at the event. A former finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” he was called “the new Barry White” by Piers Morgan. Today, Beamen is the founder and CEO of Fitted Towels, and limits his performances to nonprofits, social justice causes, and special events.

“Dr. Purdy’s stellar reputation precedes her for a reason. She is a phenomenal medical professional who consistently demonstrates the values and commitment to our service men and women. We are overjoyed to have her involved in the pageant,” said Hill.

For tickets to the event and more information about MMMO, and the Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant Showcase, visit www.mmmilitary.com and follow MMMO on Facebook and Instagram @MrMsMilitary.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans of Hope, a non-profit organization.

The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization is a private organization and is not affiliated in any way with the United States military or any of the United States armed services.

About Mr. & Ms. Military Organization: The Mr. & Ms. Military Organization (MMMO) is a global organization based in Temecula, CA that was founded in 2009 by Calvin Hill, a veteran who served 20 years with the U.S. Navy. MMMO was established to enrich the lives of male and female military veterans and service members worldwide by creating role models that can have a positive impact on Americans who need support. MMMO strongly believes in community engagement and participation from military service members whom the organization helps become leaders and role models with the assistance of MMMO’s dedicated charitable partnerships around the world.

