Scleroderma Market Trends Volume Size Overview Analysis 2022-2029

Scleroderma Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Market Dynamics:

The major factors driving the global scleroderma market are increased incidence of scleroderma, rising genetic mutations, and high unmet needs for novel therapies. An increase in environmental changes and product launches contributes to the growth of the scleroderma market.

The increasing genetic mutations and high unmet needs for novel therapies are expected to drive the market’s growth.

The scleroderma market is driven by rising genetic mutations, environmental changes, and numerous novel product launches. An increase in scleroderma cases is also aiding market growth. There has been an increase in R&D activities by many healthcare companies to develop advanced treatments, including medications, therapies and surgical procedures, owing to high unmet needs for novel therapies.

Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/scleroderma-market

Furthermore, prominent key market players and manufacturers are continuously working on new research and development and increasing investments to develop new products. An increase in technological advancements and a shift toward medications or therapies that are extensively used. An increase in scleroderma cases and investment and R&D boost market growth. Moreover, the availability of novel advanced products by key players is also expected to play a vital role in the market’s growth.

Various novel product launches and research studies contribute to the market’s growth. For instance, in February 28, 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim announced about positive opinion of the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for nintedanib‘s marketing authorization for systemic sclerosis associated-interstitial lung disease treatment in adult patients. U.S. FDA approved nintedanib in September 2019 as the first medicine for slowing the rate of pulmonary function decline in adult patients.

The side effects associated with these drugs and the stringent regulations are expected to hamper the market’s growth.

However, stringent government regulations for developing and manufacturing medications and therapies could hinder the market’s growth. Products undergo multiple trials for approval which increases the cost of drugs.

Various side effects are related to scleroderma medications, including risks related to the use of NSAIDs, such as fluid retention, renal toxicity and gastrointestinal disease. Corticosteroid usage can increase scleroderma renal crisis risk. Hence, their usage should be limited to inflammatory states. Immunosuppressive therapy shows potential risk if used in aggressive forms, so they are generally used in critical cases of scleroderma.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic has negatively impacted global financial expectations, operations and crisis response strategy. The COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted the healthcare industry. The scleroderma market has experienced huge losses due to COVID. Various research and clinical trials are getting started in full swing due to the increasing cases of scleroderma. Various initiatives, product launches, innovations, collaborations and mergers are happening worldwide, boosting the market’s growth. For instance, in September 9, 2022, Sanofi and Kadmon entered into an agreement for a merger. After the buyout, Sanofi will continue the development of a diffuse cutaneous form of systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) therapy, belumosudil (KD025).

Visit The Full Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/scleroderma-market

Segment Analysis

The disease-type segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2029)

The disease type segment is the highest market holder in the global scleroderma market. The global scleroderma market is segmented based on disease type: localized scleroderma and systemic scleroderma. The systemic scleroderma segment is the largest market shareholder due to its rising number of cases, increasing research and development & clinical trials and novel product launches.

Systemic scleroderma or sclerosis is a condition in which the skin and other parts, including muscles, joints, blood vessels, kidneys, heart, gastrointestinal tract and lungs, get affected. In this condition, the skin gets thickened, leading to tightening hence losing ease of movement and flexibility. It can further reduce facial movements, such as decreasing the opening of the mouth. The market for systemic scleroderma or sclerosis is further sub-segmented into limited scleroderma, diffuse scleroderma and sine sclerosis.

The growing number of regulatory approvals, technological advancements, product launches, and research/clinical trial studies drive the market’s growth. For instance, in April 21, 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim announced its novel medicine, nintedanib, got European Commission approval for systemic sclerosis-related interstitial lung disease treatment in adult patients. After the CHMP gave a positive opinion on nintedanib for treating systemic sclerosis-related lung disease, this approval came.

Geographical Analysis

North America holds the largest market share in the global scleroderma market.

North America dominates the global scleroderma market, primarily due to its large population combined with excellent medical infrastructure and the rising number of people with scleroderma. According to National Scleroderma Foundation, around 300,000 people have scleroderma in America. One-third of this population has systemic scleroderma. Localized scleroderma is generally found in children, and systemic scleroderma is common in adults.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare and raising awareness among people is also contributing to the market’s growth in this region. Advancement of treatments of scleroderma and research products, increase in pharmaceutical establishment across the region and government approvals, and the presence of key players in the region are contributing to the growth of the scleroderma market.

Moreover, the growing number of product launches is responsible for the market’s growth. Many key developments, technological advancements, collaborations, and agreements are taking place in this region. For instance, in September 8, 2021, Sanofi announced its merger agreement with a biopharma company that designs and commercializes transformative therapies for unmet medical needs in disease areas, Kadmon Holdings.

Competitive Landscape

The scleroderma market is highly competitive with local and global companies’ presence. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Johnson & Johnson), Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and more. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, contributing to the market’s growth. For instance, in November 9, 2021, Horizon Therapeutics Plc announced the enrolment of the first patient in the Phase 2b pivotal trial for evaluating HZN-825, its developmental stage medicine, a lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 antagonist for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis treatment.

Media Contact

Company Name: DataM Intelligence

Contact Person: Sai

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 877 441 4866

Country: United States

Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/scleroderma-market



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Scleroderma Market Trends Volume Size Overview Analysis 2022-2029