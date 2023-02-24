Global Calcium Carbonate Market Report 2022: Demand from the Food Industry Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Calcium Carbonate Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global calcium carbonate market size is projected to surge at a notable CAGR over the forecast period, with an estimated value of US$3.382 billion in 2020.

Calcium carbonate is a versatile chemical found in the earth's crust. The most common forms of calcium carbonate include limestone, chalk, dolomite, and marble. The market is projected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to its numerous industrial applications. The chemical material is extracted through mining or quarrying activities around the globe. Potential industrial applications include construction materials, food additives, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The growing pharmaceutical industry is contributing to the surging market demand during the forecast period.

The growing food industry is propelling market growth in the forecast period. The spreading construction activities worldwide due to the growing urbanization and industrialization, particularly in the developing economies of the world, are propagating market growth during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold a substantial market share. The study provides an in-depth analysis of other regions as well. These include North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region. The downfall of the paper industry due to growing digitization is predicted to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The surging digitization worldwide has led to a decrease in the growth of the paper industry; this factor is predicted to have an impact on impeding the global calcium carbonate market growth in the forecast period.

The market is predicted to decline owing to the immense growth and advancement in the adoption of businesses that utilize the internet. The growth of e-retailing or e-commerce has further surged with the growing internet penetration worldwide, along with the adoption of electronic mobile devices. This has impacted the decline in paper usage, further restricting the market growth during the forecast period.

As per the International Telecommunication Union estimates, in 2019, the percentage of individuals utilizing the internet in Europe accounted for 82.5%, the Americas region accounted for 77.2%, and the Asia & Pacific region accounted for internet usage with 48.4%. On the other hand, the percentage of people utilizing the internet in the other regions of the world includes the Arab states with 51.6%, and Africa accounted for 28.2%. On average, the percentage of individuals that are online in the world accounted for 53.6% in 2019.

The rising labor costs in the paper industry that add to the cost of production have also had an impact on hampering the market growth during the forecast period. Thus, encouraging businesses to adopt the online mode. There are concerns related to deforestation for the production of pulp and paper; hence, individuals are moving on to adopt e-platform for communication to save trees, further impacting the market growth in the forecast period. For example, shifting focus on the utilization of digital media for the promotion of their products and gaining traction is growing popularity. The growing use of digital signage for political campaigns is also contributing to the adoption of paperless communication, further impacting the market growth during the forecast period.

The penetration of paperless operations in almost all government departments and financial sectors that include bank transactions is gaining ground. These departments have switched to electronic data owing to the increased convenience in data accessibility, retrievability, speed, and security. Hence, such factors are causing the paper industry to decline significantly in the forecast period. Additionally, it has been observed that paper prices are declining, and there is a transformation of graphic mills that print newspapers, magazines, or books into packaging paper mills.

The presence of companies worldwide is contributing to surging market growth in order to fulfill the end-use industrial sector demands.

Solvay deals in the production of high-purity calcium carbonate. The product has a meager percentage of iron and alkaline elements for electrical and optical manufacturing organizations. The other product, calcium carbonate high purity, is a precipitated calcium carbonate having controlled particle size and shape. The product has a low level of impurities of the alkaline and alkaline earth metals.

The material is extensively utilized by the electronic industry in the form of a dopant to produce barium titanates for MLCCs (multilayer ceramic capacitors) and PTC (positive temperature coefficient) devices. Also, it is utilized in the production of calcium zirconate in addition to the optical industry for the production of special glass.

A Japan-based manufacturer, Maruo Calcium, manufactures varied types of calcium carbonate, among other industrial raw materials. The product portfolio includes light calcium carbonates, various types of ground calcium carbonates, and different types of colloidal calcium carbonates. Other products include food additives, animal feeds, hydrated lime, quicklime, wet silica, and varied kinds of minerals that include talc, clay, and silica powder.

Minerals Technologies Inc., a public company based in New York, is a resource and technology-based company. It is a global pioneer in the manufacturing, production, and marketing of a diverse range of specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, in addition to other associated systems and services, among the four notable segments, namely, performance minerals, specialty minerals, refractories, and energy services, the specialty minerals category deals in the production and sales of the synthetic mineral product, PCC. Also, the company deals in the mining of ores and processes and sells natural mineral commodities. The primary ones include limestone and talc. This product category is further utilized in paper production, building materials, paints and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.

Huber Engineered Materials is a global pioneer in industrial chemical manufacturing. The company is aimed at the creation, development, and manufacturing of superior engineered specialty ingredients. These ingredients are utilized in industrial, agriculture, and consumer-based end-use industries. The inorganic chemical expertise has further led to the production of industrial, food-grade, and USP calcium carbonate, among others.

Significant developments in the global calcium carbonate market will further propagate the market growth during the forecast period.

The Sherwin-Williams Company signed a deal with the government of Statesville, the state of North Carolina, and Iredell County in February 2022 to significantly increase its architecture and design coatings and paint manufacturing capacity, as well as open a larger distribution facility in Statesville, North Carolina.

Huber Engineered Materials agreed to sell its Nutri Granulations business and manufacturing assets to IMCD NV, a Netherlands-based supplier of specialty chemicals & ingredients, in March 2021. Nutri Granulations produces food-grade & USP-grade calcium carbonate granulations for the nutritional supplements, food, OTC, and pharmaceutical industries.

Omya announced, in 2020, the rebuilding and expansion of its calcium carbonate production plant in France. This has further led to the creation of a substantially higher capacity for the company's calcium carbonate product platform. Additionally, this involves a novel packaging line and an on-site warehouse. The production unit deals in the production of mineral grades for food, cosmetic, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical applications. The company further manufactures commodities from natural limestone acquired from Orgon, having a low environmental impact.

Segmentation:

By Commercial Grade

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

By Application

Construction

Agriculture

Paper

Plastic

Adhesive and Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Chemical

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Middle East and Africa

and UAE

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Australia

Companies Mentioned

Imerys

Omya AG

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials (part of J.M. Huber Corporation)

Shriraishi Calcium Kaisha

Carmeuse Foundation

Sibelco

Excalibar Minerals (Newpark Resources Inc.)

Calcinor

Solvay

