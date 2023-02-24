Global Electronics Recycling Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronics Recycling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.3% CAGR and reach US$80.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR

The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.6 Billion by the year 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 510 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Upends E-Waste Trends

Electronics Recycling to Gain as Halt to E-Waste Generation Appears Transitory

Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways to Deal with COVID-19

YoY% Change in Consumption of Electronic and Electrical Devices: 2020 Vs 2019.3

Electronics Recycling: An Introduction

E-Waste Industry on Rise

Types of E-Waste

Typical Material Composition of Select Electrical and Electronic Equipment

E-Waste Piles Up in Offices amid the Transition to WFH Model

Busy Days for Electronics Recycling Facilities

Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health

E-Waste Statistics

Flow of E-Waste Worldwide: 2020

Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach towards Electronics

Global E-Waste Generated (in Million Metric Tons): 2015-2030P

Percentage Breakdown of E-Waste Volume by Geographic Region: 2019

E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select Countries

Key Market Challenges

E-Waste Recycling and Opportunities

Outlook

Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Electronics Recycling

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Geographic Market Analysis

Developing Countries to Drive Growth

Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World

Competition

eScrap Recycling: A Consolidated Market

Startup Companies Gain Attention

Select Startups in e-waste Recycling Business

Recent Market Activity

Electronics Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-Scrap Recycling Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022

Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste Lying in Landfills

Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate

Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends

Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling

Turning Electronic Waste into Power

Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals

Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity

Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal

Waste Management Apps

AI-Driven Robotics Helping in Overcoming Electronics Recycling Challenges

Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume of E-Waste Generated

Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer Electronic Products

Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies

Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers

Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers

Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products

Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation

Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell

Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E

Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination

Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge

Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge

Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts

Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal

Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping

Strategies Likely to Tap Growth Opportunities in E-Waste Management

Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of Electronics Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

