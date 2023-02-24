Submit Release
Global Sports Medicine Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report 2023-2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Medicine Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis 2023-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


In 2022, the global market for orthopedic sports medicine and soft tissue repair was valued at $4.4 billion. Projections indicate that it will experience a 6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, ultimately reaching $6.6 billion.

The full report suite on the OST market encompasses a range of devices for various soft tissue repair procedures, including Achilles tendon repair and reconstruction, rotator cuff repair and reconstruction, shoulder labrum repair, biceps tenodesis repair, ACL/PCL reconstruction, meniscal repair, and hip arthroscopy.

GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET TRENDS

The market is primarily driven by demographic factors and an increasing trend towards active lifestyles, fueled by a well-established professional sports industry. Most musculoskeletal injuries are caused by recreational and sports activities, affecting both younger populations, including professional athletes, and the elderly population who often require treatment for degenerative disorders and chronic illnesses.

GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

The global sports medicine market is largely dominated by three main players: Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, and DePuy Synthes. As of 2022, these companies controlled almost two-thirds of the global orthopedic soft tissue market, while the remaining competitors each held smaller portions of the market. The presence of both medical device manufacturers and tissue banks has contributed to the market's fragmentation.

MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

While this Global Series contains all global orthopedic sports medicine market data, each of the market segments is also available as a stand-alone report, MedCore. This allows you to get access to the market research that you need.

Global Achilles Tendon Repair and Reconstruction Market | MedCore - Includes:

  • Grafts (allograft, xenograft, and synthetic), and suture anchors (biocomposite, polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and metal)

Global Rotator Cuff Repair and Reconstruction Market | MedCore - Includes:

  • Grafts (allograft, xenograft, and synthetic), suture anchors (biocomposite, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), PEEK carbon fiber (CF) metal, all-suture, polylactic acid (PLA))

Global Shoulder Labrum Repair Market | MedCore - Includes:

  • Resorbable and non-resorbable sutures (i.e., biocomposite, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), all-suture, polylactic acid (PLA), PEEK carbon fiber, metal)

Global Biceps Tenodesis Market | MedCore - Includes:

  • Suture anchors and tenodesis screws

Global ACL/PCL Reconstruction Market | MedCore - Includes:

  • Grafts and fixation devices

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

  • Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
  • Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
  • Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
  • Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
  • Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Procedure Volumes
  • Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

