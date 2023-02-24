Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials for Healthcare, F&B and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring Bloom Biorenewables, NH TherAguix, NanosTech & Via Separtions
This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine highlights technology developments related to nanomaterials and membrane separation processes that can be used in healthcare, F&B, and personal care industries. It also highlights innovations that can help in increasing the efficiency of oil and gas operations. The issue also captures various R&D efforts from universities focused on material development and processing for industrial, F&B, and personal care applications.
The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Nanomaterials for Healthcare, F&B and Industrial Applications
- Theranostic Nanodrug to Increase Efficiency of Cancer Radiotherapy
- NH TherAguix - Value Proposition
- NH TherAguix - Investor Dashboard
- Modular Refining Technology for the Oil and Gas Industry
- NanosTech's Value Proposition
- NanosTech - Investor Dashboard
- Cellulose Derivatives for Personal Care and F&B Applications
- Bloom Biorenewables' Value Proposition
- Bloom Biorenewables - Investor Dashboard
- Polymeric Catalyst to Increase the Efficiency of Methane Photooxidation
- Federal University's Value Proposition
- Developing Greener Alternatives for Bioethanol Production
- Obafemi Awolowo University's Value Proposition
- Graphene-based Membrane Separation Technology with High Throughput Savings
- Via Separation's Value Proposition
- Via Separtions - Investor Dashboard
- Tetrazole as a Catalyst for Increasing Cell Culture Efficiency in Healthcare
- University of Birjand's Value Proposition
- Nanoemulsions to Increase the Lifespan of Bioactive Compounds in Food Products
- The University of Life Sciences in Lublin's Value Proposition
- Easily Biodegradable Plant-based Coating for Food Packaging
- The State University of New Jersey's Value Proposition
- Nanomaterial-based Pesticide for Effective and Sustained Crop Protection
- Auburn University - Value Proposition
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Bloom Biorenewables
- NH TherAguix
- NanosTech
- Via Separtions
