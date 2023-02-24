Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, February 24, 2023

Toronto, Ontario





Private meetings





The Prime Minister will speak with G7 leaders.







11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with elementary school students.









Note for media:











2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine. He will be joined by Minister of National Defence Anita Anand.









Notes for media:



Open coverage

Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.







7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a vigil to pay his respects and mourn the loss of the victims of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, and will deliver remarks.









Notes for media: