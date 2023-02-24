Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, February 24, 2023
February 23, 2023 9:54 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with G7 leaders.
11:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with elementary school students.
Note for media:
2:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine. He will be joined by Minister of National Defence Anita Anand.
Notes for media:
7:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a vigil to pay his respects and mourn the loss of the victims of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, and will deliver remarks.
Notes for media:
