Kiwetinohk announces correction to FactSet issued insider trading report

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. KEC is aware of a FactSet ownership update report indicated CEO Pat Carlson sold Kiwetinohk shares. FactSet confirms this reported transaction is incorrect and advises the error will be corrected.

Neither Pat nor his spouse have sold Kiwetinohk shares since founding the company in 2018.

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about addressing climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference.

Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

