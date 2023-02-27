Key Players in the Metagenomics Market: Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategies

Metagenomics Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metagenomics market refers to the industry that produces and sells products and services related to metagenomics, a field of study that involves the analysis of genetic material from environmental samples, such as soil, water, or the human microbiome. Metagenomics allows researchers to study the diversity and function of microbial communities, which has applications in fields such as medicine, biotechnology, and environmental science.

The global metagenomics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing use of metagenomics in drug discovery and development, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the growing focus on environmental monitoring. The global metagenomics market was valued at $176 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $523 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2024.

The market is segmented by product, technology, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into sequencing and analysis products, bioinformatics tools, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into sequencing technologies, PCR, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, environmental monitoring, and others.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3724

DNA sequencing platforms have seen remarkable progress through technological development in recent years. They are highly useful and beneficial compared to conventional technologies, such as reducing the number of pre-sequencing steps, ensuring sequence integrity with long reads (MB to GB) generated per run, and achieving high read accuracy. As DNA sequencing is largely associated with metagenomic studies, advancements in this field are set to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In contrast, metagenomics is a relatively new concept that involves the analysis and elucidation of interactions between microbial communities, a lack of knowledge related to this area is expected to hinder market growth.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e16d3f6c0ccf8ef63ead19931921715e

On the basis of product, the global metagenomics market is segmented into equipment and software and consumables. The consumer segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. High adoption of consumables in pre-sequencing, which is the most important step in the overall metagenomic sequencing protocol, has contributed to the dominant position of this segment in the market. In addition, optimal use of consumables ensures that the DNA included in metagenomic analysis is representative of all cells in the sample and is ideal for generating genomic libraries.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3724

On the basis of application, the global metagenomics market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbiome characterization, biotechnology, biofuels, and agriculture. The gut microbiota specialty segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period.

By region, the global metagenomics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America was the major contributor in terms of revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with a significant patient population coupled with ever-evolving healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region.

Customization Request@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3724

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis along with the current trends and future estimations of the global metagenomics market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• The quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of key segments of the industry is provided to understand the products and technologies of metagenomics used globally.

• The key players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• Enterome SA

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Illumina, Inc

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Swift Biosciences Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Workplace Wellness Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/workplace-wellness-market

Surgical Robotic System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surgical-robotic-systems-market-A06827

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

• North America Metagenomics Market

• Japan Metagenomics Market

• South Korea Metagenomics Market

• Singapore Metagenomics Market

• Australia Metagenomics Market

• Europe Metagenomics Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.