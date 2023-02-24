Dr. Kela Smith Receives Crowning Achievement with PhD in Natural and Holistic Medicine

As a Doctor of Natural Medicine, Dr. Kela supports her patients by providing functional labs with her trademark mind/body/spirit approach for fertility.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kela Smith is pleased to announce she has obtained her crowning achievement, a PhD in Natural and Holistic Medicine, and is now a Doctor of Natural Medicine (DNM) with the designation of double board certified, provided through the board of natural medicine doctors and practitioners. She is also board certified as a doctor of humanitarian services (DHS).Dr. Kela Smith is the CEO and program director of The Hormone Puzzle Society , a women’s health hub for fertility, hormones, and pregnancy. Through this platform, Dr. Kela works with women who are struggling with infertility and hormone imbalance and teaches them how to optimize their bodies and hormones to get pregnant, stay pregnant, have a healthy super baby, and easy postpartum as well as eliminate symptoms of hormone imbalance.Dr. Kela Smith is also the lead educator at The Hormone Puzzle Society’s – Fertility Coach University a certified and accredited certifying organization for fertility coaches and practitioners.In her most recent news, Dr. Kela is thrilled to announce she is now a Doctor of Natural Medicine, having obtained her PhD in Natural and Holistic Medicine. These impressive credentials now enable her to continue providing cutting edge protocols which include functional labs with her trademark mind/body/spirit approach to fertility – making her one of the top (and most beloved) specialists in her field.“After my own personal struggle with infertility and being diagnosed with “unexplained infertility” at 36 and being told my only option for a family was through IVF, I made it my mission to optimize my own body and got pregnant not once, but twice, and now those kids are 7 and 9,” Dr. Kela says. “Then, after my last baby, I went back to school so I could help other women/couples not have to struggle the way I did and that started the trajectory I have been on for 7 years. It’s very humbling to finally receive my PhD so I can do everything I possibly can to help my patients on their fertility journey and bring home a healthy baby and body.”For more information about Dr. Kela, or to contact, please visit https://coachkela.com/ About The Hormone Puzzle SocietyThe Hormone Puzzle Society was founded in late 2017 after Dr. Kela Smith’s own personal struggle with infertility and has grown into one of the most recognized and respected functional medicine fertility coaching companies in the world. The organization acts as a health hub for fertility, hormones, and pregnancy, with Dr. Kela and her team working with women/couples worldwide who are experiencing infertility and hormone imbalance. The team guides them towards an optimal mind, body, and spirit so they can get pregnant, stay pregnant, and eliminate their symptoms of hormone imbalance - all while optimizing their health.Dr. Kela and her team have worked with thousands of women/couples worldwide and have helped create healthy babies across the globe. She has a PhD in Natural Medicine, is double board certified as a doctor of natural medicine through the board of natural medicine doctors and practitioners. She is also board certified as a doctor of humanitarian services (DHS). She has a Masters in Natural and Holistic Medicine, is a Board-Certified Functional Nutritionist (BCFN), and a Board-Certified Health Coach (BCHC). Dr. Kela has been in private practice for over 7 years and in the health and wellness industry for 0ver 25 years.Dr. Kela is also the host of the wildly popular The Hormone P.U.Z.Z.L.E Podcast and has written multiple books on fertility, hormones, and pregnancy. As such, she has become a wildly sought-after speaker and advocate in this field.